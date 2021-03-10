Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021: AIADMK releases list of 171 candidates; ally BJP to contest 20 seats

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released its second list of 171 candidates for the April 6 assembly polls and identified the segments to be contested by its allies, the PMK and BJP.

Together with its first list of six candidates, the AIADMK would be in fray in 177 constituencies and its partners in 43 while 14 more seats are yet to be allocated.

Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats and the state would have a single phase poll on April 6.