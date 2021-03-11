Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Kovilpatti

VK Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly election from the Kovilpatti constituency in Tuticorin district.

Dhinakaran's name appeared on the second list of AMMK party candidates that was released on Thursday evening. The party has released its second list of 50 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which will be held in a single-phase on April 6.

AMMK had on Wednesday released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections. The prominent names in the list included former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban.