Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Kovilpatti

VK Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly election from the Kovilpatti constituency in Tuticorin district.
Dhinakaran's name appeared on the second list of AMMK party candidates that was released on Thursday evening. The party has released its second list of 50 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which will be held in a single-phase on April 6.
AMMK had on Wednesday released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections. The prominent names in the list included former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban.
Besides, sitting AIADMK MLA M S R Rajavarman on Thursday switched over to the rival AMMK camp, a day after the ruling party did not re-nominate him from his Sattur constituency in southern Tamil Nadu.
The AIADMK immediately expelled him from the party for anti-party activities, the party said in a statement.
Rajavaraman, who represented Sattur in the Assembly, said he and other office-bearers from his region have joined the AMMK. He accused the ruling party of not giving opportunity to those who slogged for the party.
After the Assembly election results in May, he claimed that Dhinakaran would "determine who would form the government.
Meanwhile, AMMK has announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram.
