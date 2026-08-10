Tamil Nadu Assembly Backs 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' As First Song At All Public Functions |

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution making the rendition of “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” mandatory as the first item at programmes conducted by educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in the State.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who said the practice of singing the State song first at government functions and educational institutions had been followed in Tamil Nadu since the 1970s.

The resolution comes against the backdrop of observations made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated July 9, 2026, regarding the singing of the State song. [The Centre mandated the singing of Vande Mataram first, followed by National Anthem and State Song. The resolution did not detail what the Home Ministry said.]

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Assembly resolution traced the origins of “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” to Manonmaniam, a play written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891. The invocation to Mother Tamil was brought into official practice through a Government Order in 1970, which stipulated that it should be sung first at government functions from November 23 that year.

The song was subsequently accorded official State Song status with effect from December 12, 2021. A government order issued then mandated its rendition before the commencement of programmes at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in Tamil Nadu.

The resolution said Tamil was one of the world's oldest classical languages and Tamil civilisation represented one of the world's oldest cultural traditions.

Emphasising that “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” represented respect for Tamil language and culture, the Assembly said the practice of singing it first was both a long-standing tradition and one backed by government orders.

The House also invoked the linguistic and cultural rights guaranteed under the Constitution, stating that the measure was intended to preserve Tamil Nadu's cultural identity.

The resolution was adopted, with the Assembly reiterating that “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” must be sung first, before the commencement of programmes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)