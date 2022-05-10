Tamil Nadu: Akshay Kumar's Toilet ek Prem Katha in real life? Woman kills herself over no toilet at husband’s house

Chennai: A 27-year-old woman died by suicide after being frustrated over lack of a functional toilet at her in-laws' house in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.



Ramya, who hailed from Arisiperiyankuppam village in the Cuddalore district and worked at a private hospital, got married to Karthikeyan on April 6.



According to a report, Ramya had started living with her mother after the wedding as her husband’s house did not have a toilet.

The woman had asked her husband to find a house with attached toilet in Cuddalore. The failed arguements between the husband-wife triggered Ramya's suicide.



Ramya’s mother found her hanging from the ceiling fan at their house on Monday. She was rushed to the Cuddalore government hospital, police said.



Ramya was later moved to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Pondicherry, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.



Ramya’s mother, Manjula, has filed a complaint with the Thirupathirupuliyur police station based on which police have initiated an investigation.

