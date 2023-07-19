Tamil Nadu: After Senthilbalaji, Ponmudy, ED Now Targets Fisheries Minister

Chennai: Close on the heels of the action against Tamil Nadu ministers V Senthilbalaji (in judicial custody) and K Ponmudy, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday set its eye on Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. The agency moved the Thoothukudi Principal District Court contending it wanted to assist the State Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in a disproportionate assets case against him.

Ironically the assets case was registered by the previous DMK Government (2006-11) against Radhakrishnan when he was in the AIADMK. It had accused him of amassing wealth while being a member of the Jayalalithaa Cabinet. Like Senthilbalaji, he too had shifted allegiance to the DMK.

The ED had subsequently registered a case against him. The agency’s Special Public Prosecutor Ramesh told the court that the ED wanted to assist the DVAC in the case since the prime accused was a Minister. Due to his position, “the situation should not create even a shadow of public distrust in the handling of prosecution by the State agency.”

Read Also DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji Breaks Down After ED Arrest; Video Surfaces

Madras High Court gave right to third party assist prosecution

In its petition filed under Sections 301(2) and 302 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the ED said the Madras High Court in the All India Democratic Women’s Association Versus State (1998) gave a right to a third party to assist the prosecution and therefore ED must also be given the opportunity in public interest. It sought the court’s permission to submit documents and written submissions in support of the prosecution.

ED accumulated various evidences against Minister

“The Directorate has collected various evidences and recorded various statements to prove such modus operandi for depositing unaccounted income into bank accounts and acquiring disproportionate assets from such unaccounted money which are beyond the findings of the charge sheet,” the agency submitted.

Since the DVAC and the Minister and other co-accused filed separate counter affidavits to the ED’s petition questioning its locus standi to intervene in the ongoing trial, the judge adjourned the case to August 2.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)