Tamil Nadu Accident: YSRCP's Rajya Sabha MP's Daugther Runs BMW Over Man Sleeping On Pavement In Chennai, Gets Bail After Arrest

Thane News: Two People In Injured In 2 Separate Accident |

Chennai: In a tragic incident occurring less than a month after the Pune Porsche accident, Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, allegedly ran her BMW over a man sleeping on a pavement in Chennai, leading to his death. The incident took place on Monday night in Chennai's Besant Nagar. Madhuri, accompanied by a female friend, allegedly drove over 24-year-old Surya, a painter who was sleeping on the pavement in an inebriated state.

According to an NDTV report citing officials, Madhuri's friend exited the car and engaged in an argument with bystanders who had gathered following the accident. Both women left the scene shortly afterward. Meanwhile, some people from the crowd rushed Surya to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Surya had been married for just eight months, and his relatives, along with people from his colony, gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, demanding justice.

Madhuri Was Granted Bail After Arrest

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the police discovered that the car belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group and was registered in Puducherry. Madhuri was later arrested but was granted bail at the police station. Beeda Masthan Rao, who became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also served as an MLA, is associated with the well-known BMR Group in the seafood industry.

Recent Accident In Pune

This incident comes after another tragic crash that occurred yesterday in Pune. A 41-year-old delivery man named Kedar Chavan lost his life after his motorcycle skidded and he was later run over by a Mercedes-Benz. The accident occurred when Chavan's motorcycle lost control and he fell onto the road. The Mercedes-Benz, which was owned by a doctor, was being driven by the doctor's driver at the time of the incident.