Tamil Nadu: 35 kg of gold diamond, platinum ornaments worth Rs 13 crore stolen from jewellery showroom

On Tuesday night, two unidentified men wearing masks broke into a Lalitha Jewellery showroom in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi. The men stole 35 kg of gold, diamond and platinum ornaments.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the heist took place at jewellery shop near Chathiram bus stand. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when employees opened the showroom at around 9 am. The jewellery shop employees were shocked to see empty jewel racks. It is said the store had placed six guards on night duty outside the showroom. Kiran Kumar Reddy owner Lalitha Jewellery, who rushed from Chennai to assist the detectives, told the Deccan Chronicle that preliminary estimate of the loss was around Rs 13 crore.

The burglars wore masks of Walt Disney characters, one wore a dog’s mask and another had a cat’s mask covering the face, which made identification difficult. Also, they wore gloves to make sure no fingerprints were left behind. According to the report, police have formed seven special teams to crack the case. The police have said that the masked men had drilled a one square foot hole on the left side wall of the showroom, just enough for a man to crawl through. The police also suspect that other members of the gang were keeping watch outside while the robbers went about their job unhindered through almost 90 minutes. The cops are now questionning the six guards as the involvement of insiders could not be ruled out.