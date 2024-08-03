Tamil Nadu: 21 Indian Fishermen Released From Colombo Prison Arrive At Chennai Airport; Video

Chennai: The 21 Indian fishermen whose release was secured by the Indian High Commission in Colombo arrived at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning.

"Returning home! 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated and are on their way to Chennai from Colombo," the Official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka earlier posted on X.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 21 fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison arrive at Chennai airport.



On Thursday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and the Consulate General in Jaffna secured the release of 20 fishermen from Sri Lanka.

"High Commission @IndiainSL and @CGJaffna in cooperation with GoSL authorities secured the release of 20 Indian fishermen. DHC @DrSatyanjal and other officials met the fishermen today, ascertained their well-being, and assured their repatriation within a day," the Indian High Commission said in a post.

The officials of the Indian Consulate General in Jaffna visited the Kayts police station and met two fishermen who were among the four, whose boat capsized upon collision with a Sri Lankan naval boat.

Indian Consul General Ascertains Well-Being Of Fishermen

The Indian Consul General, Sai Murali, ascertained the well-being of fishermen Muthumuniyandu and Mookaiah. He also assured them of all possible support.

The Consulate officials also facilitated phone calls to their families in India to ensure their welfare.

About The Matter

The matter pertains to a collision between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island on Thursday.

Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one died, another is missing, and two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai.

In response to this, the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called on by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was registered over the death of an Indian fisherman.

Meanwhile, the search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman. Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

The Ministry of External Affairs affirmed that the government has always emphasised the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner.