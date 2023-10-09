Tamil Nadu: 10 People Charred To Death After Explosion At Firecracker Godown In Ariyalur District

Representative Image

Chennai: As many as 10 persons, including three women perished in an explosion at a private cracker manufacturing unit in V Viragalur village in Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

At least 13 other workers sustained burn injuries in the incident. Police said a blaze spread following the explosion in the unit gutting many vehicles including a tractor parked on the premises. “The blaze occurred at Deepam Fire Works, a licensed fireworks manufacturing unit,” said the officer.

In the impact of the blast, the mutilated body parts of the victims were blown away and strewn in the surroundings. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued those trapped under the debris and 13 persons were rushed to the hospital with burn injuries.

