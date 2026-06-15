Tamil Child Shocker: 3-Year-Old Raped By 4 Men In Tiruvallur; 19-Year-Old Arrested | Representational Image

Tiruvallur: A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, where a three-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men.

According to an India Today report, the toddler went missing after being lured away by the men, who offered a Rs 5 packet of biscuits. She was later found dumped in a bush.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the police station. So far, out of the four accused, a 19-year-old youth has been arrested. Police teams are actively searching for the remaining three suspects.