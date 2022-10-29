Tallest Shiva statue unveiled in Rajasthan

Vishwas Swaroopam |

Jaipur: Claimed to be the tallest Shiva statue in the world got unveiled at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Saturday. The 369-feet-tall Shiva statue named Vishwas Swaroopam (Statue of Belief) is visible from 20 kilometres away.

Ramkatha Vachak Morari Bapu unveiled the monument with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

The 9-day-long Vishwas Swaroopam Inauguration Festival is being organised by Sant Kripa Sanatan Sansthan from October 29 to November 6 at Shriji Ki Dhara at Nathdwara. The festival will have many religious and cultural events.

Took 10 years to build

It took 10 years to build this grand statue. It is built on Ganesh Tekri of Nathdwara over an area of 51 bighas on a hill. The statue depicted lord Shiva in a seated position with his legs crossed and holding a trishula in his left hand. It can be seen from 20 km away. Special lights have also been arranged to make this statue clearly visible even at night.

“This wonderful statue of Lord Shiva installed in the city of Shreenathji will give a new dimension to religious tourism," said the Sansthan trustee and Miraj group chairman Madan Paliwal.

As per reports 3000 tonnes of steel and iron, and 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand have been used in the construction of the statue.

The overall statue is 369 feet (112 m) tall; the pedestal is 110 feet (34 m) tall. The interior of the statue contains an exhibition hall as well as public viewing galleries accessible by elevator at 20 feet, 110 feet, and 270 feet. The installation includes a statue of Nandi, Shiva's bull, measuring 25 feet tall and 37 feet long.

The 16-acre grounds also include a parking facility, three herbal gardens, a food court, a laser fountain, and an area for handicraft shops.