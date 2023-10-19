Talks In MP Fail, Samajwadi Party & Congress Against Each Other On 31 Seats

File

Lucknow: Efforts to bring Samajwadi Party and Congress together in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections has failed with the former announcing another list of 22 candidates. Now Congress and SP would be contesting against each other on 31 seats.

Irked over the attitude of Congress, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that if no alliance works in states how can there be unity in the parliament elections?

SP names 22 more candidates

SP had asked for six assembly seats in the MP elections whereas Congress had agreed on four only. Earlier SP had announced the name of its candidate on nine assembly seats and now it’s announced on 22 more seats.

According to a senior SP leader and in charge of MP affairs, now there are no chances of withdrawal of candidates as congress has failed to respond positively. The Samajwadi Party has released its poll manifesto for the MP elections and made tall promises. The SP leaders said that its candidates are in a very strong position on at least a dozen seats of Bundelkhand region of MP.

Read Also UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Begins To Pick Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

3 SP canidates in Bhopal

While Samajwadi Party has announced the name of its candidates on most of the seats In Bundelkhand and Chambal region including Rewa, Satna, Morena, Tkamgarh, Katni and Singrauli, it has also fielded three candidates in Bhopal city. For the first time the party has decided to field its candidate on one of the seats in Chhindwara districts which is the hometown of congress leader Kamalnath.

According to SP leaders, the party candidates were placed in second spot at six seats in the 2018 assembly polls and it has demanded only those seats. However, not responding positively the congress party announced names on all the seats claimed by SP, making alliance impossible, said an SP leader. According to him, there are hardly any chances of negotiations now as congress leaders have not even intended to talk for MP seats.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)