 Talks In MP Fail, Samajwadi Party & Congress Against Each Other On 31 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTalks In MP Fail, Samajwadi Party & Congress Against Each Other On 31 Seats

Talks In MP Fail, Samajwadi Party & Congress Against Each Other On 31 Seats

Irked over the attitude of Congress, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that if no alliance works in states how can there be unity in the parliament elections?

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
File

Lucknow: Efforts to bring Samajwadi Party and Congress together in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections has failed with the former announcing another list of 22 candidates. Now Congress and SP would be contesting against each other on 31 seats.

Irked over the attitude of Congress, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that if no alliance works in states how can there be unity in the parliament elections?

SP names 22 more candidates

SP had asked for six assembly seats in the MP elections whereas Congress had agreed on four only. Earlier SP had announced the name of its candidate on nine assembly seats and now it’s announced on 22 more seats.

According to a senior SP leader and in charge of MP affairs, now there are no chances of withdrawal of candidates as congress has failed to respond positively. The Samajwadi Party has released its poll manifesto for the MP elections and made tall promises. The SP leaders said that its candidates are in a very strong position on at least a dozen seats of Bundelkhand region of MP.

Read Also
UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Begins To Pick Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
article-image

3 SP canidates in Bhopal

While Samajwadi Party has announced the name of its candidates on most of the seats In Bundelkhand and Chambal region including Rewa, Satna, Morena, Tkamgarh, Katni and Singrauli, it has also fielded three candidates in Bhopal city. For the first time the party has decided to field its candidate on one of the seats in Chhindwara districts which is the hometown of congress leader Kamalnath.

According to SP leaders, the party candidates were placed in second spot at six seats in the 2018 assembly polls and it has demanded only those seats. However, not responding positively the congress party announced names on all the seats claimed by SP, making alliance impossible, said an SP leader. According to him, there are hardly any chances of negotiations now as congress leaders have not even intended to talk for MP seats.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Congress Eyes Tribal Votes, To Come Up With 'Scheduled Tribes Charter'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: WBPCB Relaxes Decibel Limit For Firecrackers During Festivals

West Bengal: WBPCB Relaxes Decibel Limit For Firecrackers During Festivals

Chhattisgarh To Celebrate Diwali 'Thrice', Says Amit Shah During Jagdalpur Rally

Chhattisgarh To Celebrate Diwali 'Thrice', Says Amit Shah During Jagdalpur Rally

Talks In MP Fail, Samajwadi Party & Congress Against Each Other On 31 Seats

Talks In MP Fail, Samajwadi Party & Congress Against Each Other On 31 Seats

Rajasthan: One More Former Royal Family From Udaipur Joins BJP After Gap Of 25 Years

Rajasthan: One More Former Royal Family From Udaipur Joins BJP After Gap Of 25 Years

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani Turns Approver In 'Cash For Query' Scandal; Alleges TMC MP Mahua...

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani Turns Approver In 'Cash For Query' Scandal; Alleges TMC MP Mahua...