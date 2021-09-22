'Taliban' BJP's shorthand expression to create discord, says TMC spokesperson after BJP Bengal chief's remarks

Kolkata: A day after new BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar equated Mamata Banerjee-led state government to the Taliban regime, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Om Prakash Mishra on Tuesday said that the Taliban has become a shorthand expression being repeatedly used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to create discord.

"Taliban has become a shorthand expression being repeatedly used by BJP to create discord," said TMC spokesperson.

Sukanta Majumdar, who is an MP from Balurghat, on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as state president. Days after his appointment, he equated TMC's rule to Taliban and said that he would fight against it. He also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on the question of corruption and 'autocracy that is continuing in the state'.

Post his 'Taliban' remark, Mishra said, "He (Majumdar) is quite new to mainstream politics. He does not know about the national composition of 'Bharatiya Jumla Party'." He added, "It is but normal for some people that their enthusiasm would run ahead of their sense of discretion. This is what is happening with him."

Majumdar also brushed aside defections to TMC and said that those who follow the ideology of BJP will never defect to any other political party.

“Those who have defected should come back and the TMC by taking a few MPs and MLAs cannot break the BJP. The ground level workers and cadres are the actual strength of the saffron camp,” said the West Bengal BJP chief.

He also slammed the bureaucrats' silence on post-poll violence, Sukanata said that even they are ‘relishing’ the violence.

In August, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The results of assembly polls in Bengal were declared on May 2.

Violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing many people and triggering an alleged exodus. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:41 AM IST