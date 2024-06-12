Cost-Cutting! Netizens React On Video Showing HM Amit Shah, JP Nadda Giving Same Bouquet To Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

A video making rounds on social media showed that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda gave the same flower bouquet to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday (June 12). Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning and top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda attended the event.

The said incident took place when Naidu welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah who was in Andhra to take part in Naidu's swearing-in ceremony. Amit Shah, after shaking hands and congratulating Naidu, presents a bouquet to Naidu handed over to Shah by the security.

However, just moments later, BJP President JP Nadda arrives. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is seen giving instructions to the security persons who open the car and apparently look for a bouquet. However, not finding whatever they were looking for, Home Minister Amit Shah makes a gesture to one of the security persons standing.

Meanwhile, another security person passes the same bouquet to Nadda, as Home Minister Amit Shah signals the BJP President to handover the same bouquet to Naidu. Nadda then presents the same bouquet to Chandrababu Naidu.

Amit Shah gives a bouquet to Naidu & after getting clicked the security personnel takes it away, Then, Nadda asks for the same bouquet & gives it to Naidu to get clicked.



They’re not even buying extra bouquet for Naidu & he was thinking that he can bargain key ministries, lol. pic.twitter.com/Jod3codpK5 — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 11, 2024

Netizens commented on the video and some of the remarks were hilarious.

"Cost cutting," reacted a user.

"Taking recycling to next level," said another user.

"Austerity of next level," commented a netizen.

"That's definitely a great thing," some netizens also lauded the move.

Talking of N Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief took oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday (June 12). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Central leaders and also a galaxy of South superstars including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and others were present during the event.

PM Narendra Modi also gave a warm hug to Chandrababu Naidu, after the latter's swearing-in as the CM. PM Modi was also seen hugging megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and superstar Rajinikanth.