'Take back the black laws': Protesting farmers urge PM Modi with letter written in blood

New Delhi: Farmers at various border points in and around the national capital, protesting against the contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre, have taken to a novel approach to gather momentum for their movement.

The members of a farmers' group, part of the agitation at Singhu border, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take back the farm laws. They have expressed their appeal with letters written in their blood.

The farmers had donated blood at a camp set up at the protest site at the Singhu border and later used the blood to pen a letter to Prime Minister Modi, urging the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

The letter reads: "Good morning, Mr. Narendra Modi. We are writing this letter with our blood. You are the Prime Minister of our country, elected by our votes. By passing these three laws, the farmers have been betrayed. We request of you to take back these laws."