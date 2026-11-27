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British broadcaster Piers Morgan had a fiery exchange with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi during a debate on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he asked her to "take a chill pill" and reminded her that she was not letting him finish his sentences on his own show.

The heated discussions, revolved around the controversy surrounding Saurav Das being stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom (UK), where he was scheduled to address events at British universities.

'Is He Indian?': Piers Morgan Questions Shazia Ilmi Over Saurav Das

During the discussion, Morgan questioned Ilmi about Das's nationality and the circumstances surrounding the restrictions on his international travel.

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When Morgan asked whether Das was an Indian, Ilmi responded, "Yes, he is Indian and leader of the youth satirical group Cockroach Janta Party."

However, Morgan pressed further, questioning why Das was being investigated if he was an Indian citizen.

Ilmi appeared to object to the line of questioning, responding that it was not the question she wanted to address.

Morgan, however, insisted on getting an answer, saying, "That might not be the question you want to hear, but it is my question."

As the exchange grew increasingly heated, Ilmi attempted to put forward her arguments, with Morgan eventually losing patience with the interruptions.

"Take a chill pill," Morgan told the BJP spokesperson, reminding her that she needed to let him finish his sentences because it was his show.

Why Was Saurav Das Stopped From Travelling To The UK?

The debate comes amid a controversy surrounding Das, who was stopped by immigration officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on the night of November 23-24, 2026, while attempting to board a London-bound flight.

Das was scheduled to participate in speaking engagements at several British institutions, including events associated with Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics (LSE) and Edinburgh.

According to reports, the Chennai Regional Passport Office (RPO), which issued his passport on August 21, 2019, had sent him a show-cause notice shortly before his scheduled departure.

The notice reportedly flagged alleged discrepancies in his passport application and other identity documents, including his birthplace. Das was also advised not to use the passport for international travel until the matter was resolved.

What Is The Investigation Against Saurav Das About?

The controversy primarily concerns alleged inconsistencies in Das's personal details across official documents, including his passport, Aadhaar card, birth certificate and school records.

The discrepancies reportedly relate to his place of birth, date of birth and father's name.

One of the key issues flagged by the passport authorities concerns his birthplace. His passport reportedly mentions Chennai, while other records and publicly available profiles have indicated different details, including New Delhi.

The matter has also been the subject of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Madras High Court, which has raised questions about alleged inconsistencies in his birth and parentage documents. Some claims concerning his ancestry and nationality have also surfaced in the petition. However, these remain allegations and have not been established.

On November 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that a show-cause notice had been issued to Das following inputs from law-enforcement authorities.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Das had been given seven days to respond to the notice and clarify the discrepancies. The authorities have maintained that the matter is part of a verification process and that no final determination has been made.

Das Calls Action Political Harassment, Approaches Delhi High Court

Das has rejected the action against him, alleging that the travel restrictions are an attempt to silence him for raising issues concerning youth unemployment, corruption and governance.

The CJP leader has described the move as targeted harassment and accused the government of being uncomfortable with questions raised by young activists.

He has also questioned why discrepancies in documents that had existed for years were being raised just before his scheduled UK visit, particularly when his passport had previously been used for international travel.

Das has since approached the Delhi High Court challenging the travel restrictions.

The matter remains ongoing, with authorities yet to announce a final decision on the alleged document discrepancies or his passport status.