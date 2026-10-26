Taj Agra Guest Blacklisted For Life After Slapping Waiter Over Miscommunication | Booking.com

Paritosh Ladhani, joint managing director of SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd, on October 26 shared an account of an alleged incident at the Taj Agra property in which a guest reportedly slapped a waiter following a minor miscommunication. Ladhani said the guest had been blacklisted from the property for life after he learnt about the incident.

In a post on his official LinkedIn handle, Ladhani identified the waiter as Kanti and said he was serving a guest at the hotel's restaurant when a communication issue arose. According to Ladhani, the guest slapped the waiter during the interaction.

Ladhani said Kanti did not report the incident or complain about the guest. When asked why he had remained silent, the waiter reportedly explained that he came from a poor farming family in a small village near Agra and considered working at the hotel his dream. He feared that speaking up could jeopardise his job.

Sharing the incident, Ladhani expressed anger over the alleged assault and said he had blacklisted the guest the following day. He added that the guest remained barred from the property.

Emphasising the importance of protecting employees' dignity, Ladhani said a guest's wealth, influence or spending at a hotel should not give them the right to disrespect or physically assault a staff member.

He also highlighted the responsibility of business owners and managers to stand up for employees who may be afraid to speak out against mistreatment for fear of losing their jobs.

“If our employees are afraid to stand up for their dignity, it's OUR responsibility to stand up for them!” Ladhani wrote in his post, underlining the need for workplace leaders to protect their staff from abuse.