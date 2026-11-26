The Supreme Court directed FSSAI to introduce separate hexagonal warning labels on packaged foods containing excessive sugar, saturated fat and salt. | Representational Image

New Delhi [India], November 26: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that packaged food products containing high levels of sugar, saturated fat and salt carry separate and prominent front-of-pack nutritional warning labels, with pictorial representations of each nutrient alongside the words ‘HIGH SUGAR’, ‘HIGH FAT’ and ‘HIGH SALT’.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran directed the food regulator to provide separate hexagonal warning symbols for each nutrient of concern instead of a single combined warning label. Each hexagon must contain a standardised pictogram representing the respective nutrient along with the corresponding warning, the court said.

The court further directed that each hexagon must occupy at least 4-5 per cent of the principal display panel of the food package. The text inside the warning symbol must be sufficiently prominent, conspicuous and legible for consumers under normal conditions of purchase and use.

Court Directs Revision Of Nutrient Thresholds

The directions came in a judgment examining the proposed front-of-pack nutritional labelling (FOPNL) regime and the adequacy of the measures proposed by FSSAI to warn consumers about the health risks associated with packaged foods containing excessive amounts of nutrients of concern.

The court also directed FSSAI to treat total sugars and saturated fat, instead of added sugar and added fat, as the nutrients of concern alongside salt. It asked the authority to revisit and reformulate the threshold limits for each of these nutrients, observing that the values provided in Table 15.1 of the Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGI) 2024 could not be adopted as they stood because they were calculated with reference to added sugar and added fat.

The court said the thresholds must be fixed based on scientific evidence and should neither be too low nor too high.

“Thresholds set too low would result in almost all packaged food products carrying a warning label and thereby desensitise consumers and induce label fatigue. Threshold levels set too high, on the other hand, would allow most products to escape the label altogether, leaving consumers unknowingly exposed to harmful levels of saturated fat, sugar and salt,” the court observed.

Four-Month Timeline For Implementation

On the timeline for implementing the warning-label regime, the Supreme Court accepted FSSAI’s proposal to follow a single-phase approach and said the approximately four-month period sought by the authority to complete the regulatory process was reasonable and consistent with the statutory framework under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI had informed the court that it would first notify the draft amendment regulations and publish them for 60 days to invite comments from stakeholders through domestic consultation as well as the World Trade Organisation platform.

The comments would subsequently be examined, following which the authority would approve the regulations and forward the final notification to the Ministry for publication in the Official Gazette.

While accepting the proposed timeline, the court made it clear that FSSAI must strictly adhere to it and avoid any delay in bringing the regulations into force.

“As we have stressed at several points in this judgment, the effective realisation of the fundamental rights of a large section of the population is closely tied to this measure. Every day of delay means that packaged foods continue to be sold without such labels to the detriment of the right to health, food and informed choice respectively,” the bench observed.

It added that FSSAI should anticipate potential impediments and take active measures to resolve them.

Court Prioritises Public Health And Consumers

The court also cautioned against allowing the regulatory process to be held up by attempts to secure absolute consensus among all stakeholders, particularly food business operators and those advocating consumer interests and public health.

It observed that the two sides might never agree on all aspects of the proposed warning-label regime and that insisting on consensus could prolong the process indefinitely.

“We would be stating the obvious that in such a scenario the approach that is consistent with improvement of public health and consumer interest must be prioritised by the FSSAI to avoid any deadlock,” the court said.

Court Examines Right To Health Under Article 21

In its verdict, the court examined whether the right to health, the right to food and the right to know and make an informed choice under Article 21 of the Constitution impose a positive obligation on the State to adopt regulatory measures such as front-of-pack nutritional warning labels to protect public health.

The second question considered by the court was whether the FOPNL proposal formulated by FSSAI suffered from deficiencies in its broad aspects that could significantly undermine the objective of introducing such a regime.

In its analysis, the court discussed the relationship between public health and front-of-pack nutritional labelling, emphasising that the approach to public health must extend beyond clinical interventions to address the wider determinants of health.

It examined the international legal framework, including the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), the right to health and the right to adequate food, the obligations of States under international law and the positive obligations imposed on the State under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The bench also examined the right to make informed choices and the measures adopted by the State to give effect to these fundamental rights.

The court additionally assessed deficiencies in various aspects of FSSAI’s proposed FOPNL framework, including the nutrients of concern, threshold limits, the design and pictorial representation of warning symbols, dimensions of labels, font size, treatment of different beverage categories, implementation timelines, transition periods, artificial preservatives and the list of food products proposed to be exempted from the regime.

Directions On Nutritional Awareness Among Children

Apart from the warning labels, the Supreme Court emphasised the importance of nutritional literacy and directed the Union government to ensure strict implementation of existing regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2020.

It also directed the Union government to incorporate changes and additions in school curricula to improve nutritional awareness among children.

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The court said the pedagogy should provide children with opportunities to practise nutritional literacy through activities such as interactive workshops and extracurricular and co-curricular programmes.

The bench observed that merely introducing nutritional information through regulations would not be sufficient unless consumers, particularly children, were equipped to understand and use that information while making food choices.

The Supreme Court directed the Registry to list the matter after ten weeks so that FSSAI could place an affidavit before the court detailing the progress made in preparing the draft regulations.

Justice Pardiwala, while pronouncing the judgment on Constitution Day, remarked that the court could not have chosen a better day to deliver a decision concerning the right to health.

“We couldn’t have pronounced on any better day than Constitution Day because it talks about the right to health. If taken in the right spirit, it will take the country to healthier times,” he said.

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