Sweet Offerings Leave Jaipur Temple Monkeys Battling Painful Skin Disease | AI Representational Image

Wildlife experts have warned that feeding monkeys sweets as part of religious practices is contributing to the spread of a serious skin disease among primates at Jaipur's Galtaji temple.

A large number of monkeys at and around the popular pilgrimage site are suffering from hyperkeratosis, a skin condition that causes hair loss, cracked skin, bleeding wounds and difficulty in movement. Locals said the disease has spread rapidly, leaving several monkeys unable to walk, jump or climb trees.

Also known as the Monkey Temple, the 18th-century Galtaji Mandir, built from pink sandstone, is known for its natural freshwater springs and large population of macaques and langurs.

Senior wildlife veterinarian Ashok Tanwar said the condition is mainly caused by changes in the monkeys' diet resulting from human feeding habits.

“Red-faced monkeys are affected by hyperkeratosis, which creates a condition similar to severe skin dryness seen in humans,” Tanwar told PTI.

"The disease is spreading due to excessive feeding of sweets, with most cases seen among monkeys living around the temple," he said.

“Due to changes in diet, the skin becomes dry and cracks because of a lack of moisture,” Tanwar said.

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Natural Diet Can Help Recovery, Say Experts

Calling the condition treatable, Tanwar said, “Since 2020, many such monkeys have been treated successfully."

“People feed monkeys chana, makhana and laddoos. Regular consumption of such food leads to allergies and skin problems. If monkeys are allowed their natural diet and live in their natural environment, they can recover in most cases," Tanwar said.

Wildlife experts said monkeys naturally feed on roots, fruits, vegetables and leaves. However, religious practices often prompt devotees to offer sweets and processed food, resulting in long-term health problems.

Wildlife enthusiast Rohit Gangwal said many people unknowingly harm the animals.

“People feed monkeys laddoos, biscuits and even ice-cream, which they cannot digest due to their excessive sugar content. The disease spreads from one monkey to another,” Gangwal said.

He warned that the monkey population could decline significantly if such practices continue.

Forest Department Steps Up Awareness and Treatment Efforts

Forest officials said awareness campaigns are being conducted in the Galta area to discourage visitors from feeding sweets and processed food to monkeys.

Regional Forest Officer Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said, “We regularly conduct awareness campaigns to tell people not to feed sweets, makhana or processed food to monkeys and langurs. They should be left on their natural diet.”

He added that warning boards have been installed in and around the Galtaji temple urging visitors not to feed monkeys.

Officials said treating infected monkeys remains difficult because of their agility. Teams from the municipal corporation have been deployed to help capture infected animals and shift them to the Jaipur zoo for treatment.

Experts cautioned that unless public behaviour changes and monkeys are allowed to follow their natural diet, the disease could spread further and pose a serious threat to their survival.