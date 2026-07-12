RSS Expresses Concern Over Ayodhya Temple Donation Irregularities | X - ANI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday expressed "grief" over the alleged irregularities in the counting of donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said it was confident that the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and police action would reach a "decisive turn".

The matter was discussed on the concluding day of the RSS' three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak in Belagavi.

"In the meeting, everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in the counting of the donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, and expressed confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, initiated at the request of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive turn," the RSS said in a release.

#WATCH | Belagavi, Karnataka: RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar says, "The annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of RSS concluded today in Belagavi, Karnataka... In the meeting, everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in counting of the donation box… pic.twitter.com/AErDBbAcQI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

The Sangh also said it expected the Teerth Kshetra Nyas "to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts toward the Ram Mandir."

The alleged embezzlement of temple donations came to light on June 7. An FIR was registered on June 25 after a preliminary report by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Eight people associated with the temple's donation collection and counting process have been arrested and the investigation is underway, PTI reports.

Sangh Reviews Training, Centenary Year Activities

The meeting, held from July 10 to July 12, concluded in the presence of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and 226 karyakartas.

According to the RSS release, the meeting reviewed training camps organised after March 2026. A total of 83 Sangh Shiksha Vargs and 12 Karyakarta Vikas Vargs were conducted across the country, training 18,842 swayamsevaks.

The training covered subjects including daily shakha, Sangh karyapaddhati, Gram Vikas, Kutumba Prabodhan, disaster management and the environment.

The meeting also discussed implementing action plans at the shakha level, expanding shakhas in September under the Shakha Vistar Yojana, reviewing programmes completed during the Sangh's centenary year and planning the remaining scheduled events.

The RSS said plans were also discussed to actively engage people who came into contact through various centenary year programmes in social work and the Panch Parivartan initiative. Bhagwat's proposed travel programme for 2026-27 was also reviewed.

Census, Population and Drug Abuse Among Key Issues Discussed

The meeting also deliberated on issues related to the ongoing census, challenges arising from population imbalance, the growing menace of drug abuse and the need to prioritise de-addiction efforts.

It further discussed programmes to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj, the RSS release added.