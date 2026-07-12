Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Gang Carried Out 70 Cash Thefts In 40 Days, Probe Reveals | AI

Ayodhya: Fresh details in the Ram Temple donation theft case have revealed that the accused operated in a coordinated manner, with one member assigned the task of physically stealing cash while others shielded him from suspicion. Investigators have found that the gang carried out around 70 thefts over a span of 40 days, averaging nearly two thefts every day.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the police investigation, accused Avinash Shukla was primarily responsible for lifting cash from the donation collection. CCTV footage, now part of the police evidence, shows him stealing money on nearly 50 occasions, making him the most active member of the gang. Other accused, including Manish and Ramashankar, also allegedly stole cash on several occasions before the proceeds were divided among the group.

Police said the CCTV footage corroborates the findings of the SIT, which had earlier concluded that the thefts were systematic and continued uninterrupted for over a month. During custodial interrogation, Avinash reportedly admitted that he was usually entrusted with stealing the cash while the others ensured that no one noticed his actions.

Investigators have also uncovered the roles played by the other accused. According to the probe, Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra planned the execution of the thefts, deciding when and how the money would be taken. Tinnu Yadav and counting staff member Subhash Srivastava allegedly kept watch to ensure that no employee or devotee became suspicious while the thefts were being carried out.

Once the timing was decided, Avinash would remove the cash from the donation collection, while Manish and Ramashankar occasionally carried out similar thefts. The stolen money was later shared among the members of the group, investigators said.

The CCTV footage further indicates that the accused usually stole money twice a day and, on some occasions, even three times. During police remand, Avinash, Anukalp and Lavkush allegedly admitted that they generally struck twice daily, although there were days when circumstances made it difficult to carry out the thefts.

The SIT's detailed inquiry is in its final stages, while the police investigation is expected to continue as officers gather additional evidence and record statements before filing the final chargesheet.