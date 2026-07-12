India Condemns Oman Vessel Attack; 10 Indians Rescued, One Missing | X / ANI

India on Sunday condemned the attack on the merchant vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, saying civilian shipping and infrastructure in the region should not be targeted. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 11 Indian nationals were on board the vessel.

Ten Indians rescued, search on for one missing

According to the MEA, 10 Indian nationals have been rescued, while one is reportedly missing.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing," it said in a statement.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/JtqdfO6iJ0 pic.twitter.com/V6jD6zJOtx — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 12, 2026

The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and is coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

"We thank the Omani authorities for their support."

MEA calls for de-escalation and safe navigation

The ministry described the repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region as "deeply worrisome".

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it said.