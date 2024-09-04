 Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God Is Watching..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSwati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God Is Watching..'

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God Is Watching..'

Criticising the Delhi CM's wife, Maliwal said, "What hope can we have for the respect of our sisters and daughters from those who find contentment in such matters? God is watching, and justice will prevail."

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Swati Maliwal, former DCW chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP, lashed out at Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after she shared a picture of AAP chief's aide Vibhav Kumar with caption "Relieved". Kumar walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after getting bail in the assault case against Maliwal.

Responding to Sunita Kejriwal's tweet, Swati Maliwal said, "The Chief Minister's wife, who was at home during my assault, seems to be feeling quite 'relieved🤗.' She feels relieved because the man who beat and abused me in her house has been granted bail under certain conditions."

"This sends a clear message to everyone: assault and abuse women, and we will first engage in dirty trolling, completely ruin the victim, and assemble an army of the country’s most expensive lawyers to defend the perpetrator in court!" she added.

Criticising the Delhi CM's wife, Maliwal said, "What hope can we have for the respect of our sisters and daughters from those who find contentment in such matters? God is watching, and justice will prevail."

FPJ Shorts
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
'Ridiculous And Cruel': Viral Video Shows Live Ants Trapped In Woman's Phone Cover, PETA Reacts After Netizens Trigger Outrage
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper

Maliwal's 'Draupadi vastraharan' post after SC grant bail to Vibhab

Maliwal on Tuesday (September 3) posted an image of 'Draupadi vastraharan' from Mahabharata on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). She made the post a day after Bibhav Kumar was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India.

Read Also
Swati Maliwal Posts 'Draupadi Vastraharan' Image Day After Kejriwal-Aide Bibhav Kumar Gets Bail
article-image

The 'Draupadi vastraharan' incident from the epic Mahabharata is about dishonouring of Draupadi, the Pandava queen in front of a full Kaurava durbar. Mahabharata says that as Draupadi was being disrobed in full view of the court, it was divine intervention from Lord Sri Krishna that saved the Pandava queen's honour.

Maliwal's did not write anything in the post containing the vastraharan image.

Kumar was arrested following Maliwal's complaint against him on May 14. He was in police custody for 100 days. Bibhav Kumar has denied the allegations of assault against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Launch J&K Poll Campaign Of Party With Ramban & Anantnag Rallies

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Launch J&K Poll Campaign Of Party With Ramban & Anantnag Rallies