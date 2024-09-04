Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God Is Watching..'

Swati Maliwal, former DCW chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP, lashed out at Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after she shared a picture of AAP chief's aide Vibhav Kumar with caption "Relieved". Kumar walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after getting bail in the assault case against Maliwal.

Responding to Sunita Kejriwal's tweet, Swati Maliwal said, "The Chief Minister's wife, who was at home during my assault, seems to be feeling quite 'relieved🤗.' She feels relieved because the man who beat and abused me in her house has been granted bail under certain conditions."

"This sends a clear message to everyone: assault and abuse women, and we will first engage in dirty trolling, completely ruin the victim, and assemble an army of the country’s most expensive lawyers to defend the perpetrator in court!" she added.

Criticising the Delhi CM's wife, Maliwal said, "What hope can we have for the respect of our sisters and daughters from those who find contentment in such matters? God is watching, and justice will prevail."

Maliwal's 'Draupadi vastraharan' post after SC grant bail to Vibhab

Maliwal on Tuesday (September 3) posted an image of 'Draupadi vastraharan' from Mahabharata on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). She made the post a day after Bibhav Kumar was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India.

The 'Draupadi vastraharan' incident from the epic Mahabharata is about dishonouring of Draupadi, the Pandava queen in front of a full Kaurava durbar. Mahabharata says that as Draupadi was being disrobed in full view of the court, it was divine intervention from Lord Sri Krishna that saved the Pandava queen's honour.

Maliwal's did not write anything in the post containing the vastraharan image.

Kumar was arrested following Maliwal's complaint against him on May 14. He was in police custody for 100 days. Bibhav Kumar has denied the allegations of assault against him.