Swatantra Bhardwaj Arrested: Comedian Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj Calls Father 'Opportunistic, Incompetent' For Representing 'Goon' Activist - VIDEO |

New Delhi: Lawyer and stand-up comedian Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj made sensational allegations against his father amid the ongoing controversy involving activist Swatantra Bhardwaj. In a video shared on Instagram, Manu claimed that his father was representing Swatantra Bhardwaj and said his family was planning to formally disown him.

Bhardwaj Calls Father 'Opportunistic'

Manu criticised his father's decision to represent Swatantra, whom he referred to in derogatory terms and accused of being involved in activities he strongly opposed. He also alleged that his father was an 'opportunistic person' and questioned his competence as a lawyer.

According to Manu, his father's association with the case was particularly concerning because of his family's past experiences with him. He alleged that his father had been abusive towards members of the family, particularly his mother, and claimed that several legal cases were already pending between family members.

"I haven't spoken to him in years for obvious reasons," Manu said in the video, adding that he intended to continue opposing what he described as actions contrary to his beliefs.

'Family Planning To Disown Him': Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj

Manu further claimed that his family did not want to be associated with his father's activities and was considering formally disowning him. He said he did not want his professional work and public efforts to be affected by his father's actions.

The lawyer and comedian also took a swipe at his father's legal abilities, saying that he believed Swatantra Bhardwaj could face a lengthy legal battle because, in his view, his father was not a competent lawyer.

Manu ended the video by reiterating his commitment to what he described as 'the right fight' and said he would continue to stand by what he believed was the truth, even if it meant opposing members of his own family.

Who Is Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj?

Manu Abhishek Bhardwaj is a second-generation lawyer from Delhi. He completed his BA LLB from the University School of Law and Legal Studies under Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. He later pursued an LLM in Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law from the University of Miami School of Law on a partial scholarship.

He has reportedly worked with Senior Advocate Sushil Dutt Salwan and is currently practising as an independent litigator. His areas of professional practice include sports law, entertainment law and esports law, alongside his work as a stand-up comedian.

The allegations made by Manu in the video are his own claims. No independent confirmation of the allegations against his father or the other individuals mentioned was provided in the statement.