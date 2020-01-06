Swara Bhasker calls JNU violence 'terror attack' by goons, concerned for her parents' safety releases urgent SOS video

A masked mob on Sunday entered the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods. In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks, hammers and rods.

Swara Bhasker, a Bollywood actor whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus "to pressure the government and Delhi Police" to control the violence.

She tweeted a video in which she can be seen talking about the violence and appealing to the people to gather in large numbers outside the JNU gate to show their support.

Swara said in the video, “This is a really urgent SOS sort of appeal, even as we speak right now there is a terror attack on JNU by goons who are allegedly ABVP and RSS backed goons.”