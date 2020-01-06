Swara Bhasker calls JNU violence 'terror attack' by goons, concerned for her parents' safety releases urgent SOS video

A masked mob on Sunday entered the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods. In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks, hammers and rods.
Swara Bhasker, a Bollywood actor whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus "to pressure the government and Delhi Police" to control the violence.
She tweeted a video in which she can be seen talking about the violence and appealing to the people to gather in large numbers outside the JNU gate to show their support.
Swara said in the video, “This is a really urgent SOS sort of appeal, even as we speak right now there is a terror attack on JNU by goons who are allegedly ABVP and RSS backed goons.”
She asked the people of Delhi, she said, “Please go to the main gate, there is media presence there, there is Delhi police there but Delhi police is not going inside campus, they are not controlling the situation.”
She also said, “The goons are attacking teachers’ houses also, this is very personal to me, my parents live on campus.”
The actor captioned the video, "Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus."
Earlier, the ABVP had accused Left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel.
"Around four to five hundred members of the left wing gathered around the Periyar hostel, vandalised the hostel and forcibly entered the hostel to thrash the ABVP activists inside," ABVP's JNU unit President Durgesh told IANS.
The ABVP claims its presidential candidate Manish Jangid was injured badly and may have suffered a fractured hand after he was assaulted.
He further alleged that stones were also hurled on students which caused severe head injuries to some of them.
With inputs from Agencies.
