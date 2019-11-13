Swamy hits out at Modi Govt over Tata donations

Swami, a finance ministry enthusiast, have openly criticized BJP’s policies and the ministers PM Modi’s cabinet including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramann and Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal.

According to the latest annual contribution report submitted by political parties to the Election Commission (EC), corporates in India contributed a record of Rs 472 to BJP alone, of which 75%, a total of Rs 356 crore, came from the Tata Group-controlled Progressive Electoral Trust (PET) alone. While Congress received Rs 99 crore from four electoral trusts, of which 56%, a total of Rs 55.6 crore was given by PET.

The PET has also contributed to Trinamool Congress in the last financial year, although it had published zero contribution in the year 2017-18.

Prudent Electoral Trust, for which the Bharti Airtel Group is the biggest sponsor, paid Rs 67.25 crore to the BJP which is way less than its initial contribution of Rs 154 crore in 2017-18. The trust also contributed Rs 39 crore in 2018-19, 10 crores more than its last contribution in 2017-18.

Shiv Sena’s received amount came almost close to that of Congress with Rs 130.6 crore in 2018-19.