Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Covers Face While Offering Naivedya To Ram Lalla During Pran Pratishta; Pics Of Touching Gesture Go Viral |

In a captivating photo that went viral from the Prana Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Udupi's Pejawar Mathadhisha Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha was seen covering his face during the rituals. The touching gesture, captured by a camera in the garbh griha, has stirred conversations about the depth of devotion and respect displayed by the revered swami.

Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha's act of covering his face held special importance as it occurred during the offering of the holy naivedya to Lord Ram. The photograph captured a moment of profound reverence, symbolizing the swami's deep connection with the divine and his utmost respect for the deity.

X User Shares Picture Showing Devotional Gesture

Sahana Singh, an X user who witnessed the Prana Pratishta ceremony live, shared a picture of the significant moment on her account. She highlighted the importance of Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha's gesture, noting that it was a sign of devotion and respect to Lord Ram, particularly when the naivedya was being offered.

According to Singh, the act of covering the face during the offering of naivedya aligns with the belief that food offered to the deity should remain untouched by any impurity, including personal desires. The subtle form in which the deity is believed to consume the offered food should be free from any external influences. Singh emphasized that even the mere act of looking at the food, especially during fasting, might generate desires within oneself.

Such Ritual Is Followed Universally

In the broader context of Hindu worship, Singh pointed out that there are many subtle aspects to the rituals and each gesture carries profound symbolism. She then concluded her post by shedding light on the diligent rituals followed by the seers of Madhva Sampradaya. She emphasized that such practices are not limited to specific regions but are to be observed universally.

Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, when asked on a Kannada TV channel, clarified that the gesture of closing the eyes while offering naivedya is not restricted to South Indian customs but is a practice to be followed everywhere, she said in her post.

Singh's post received great response from other X users who also lauded Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha's devotion and his heart-touching gesture towards Lord Ram.

"The same is followed in Puri Jagannath temple when food is offered to Lord. They put a mask on to cover their nose and mouth so as not to taint the food with human desires," said a user.

"The nivedaka puts a cloth over and closes the eyes and imagines that the devatā is consuming the offering," said another user.

"In the temples of Madhva sampradaya, doors will be closed after naivedya for a few minutes then arathi will be done.Here door cannot be closed hence swamiji covered face," said a user in his comment.

"So true! Now I understand why my grandmother used to close her eyes while offering naivedya to Lord Shree Ram and panchayatan. Thank you for this insight," said a user remembering her grandmother's gesture.

Pran Pratishtha Held In Great Fanfare

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on Monday, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.