Suvendu To Retain Bhabanipur Constituency, Says ‘Zero Tolerance’ To Corruption

ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took oath as MLA in the state Assembly.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that he will to retain his Bhabanipur constituency where he had defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee and would leave Nandigram.

“I am MLA of both Bhabanipur and Nandigram and I promise that I will never neglect Nandigram and will never make people of Nandigram feel that I am not theirs. I cannot take oath as an MLA from two assembly constituencies. I have taken oath as the MLA from Bhabanipur,” said Adhikari.

Later in the evening, Adhikari held a rally at Bhabanipur.

Notably, before entering the Assembly, Adhikari bowed down before the Hose and then entered and also held a special puja in his room.

Later addressing at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has ‘zero tolerance’ to corruption and gave nod to CBI to take action against officials of the former TMC government who are associated with municipality and teacher recruitment scam.

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The West Bengal Chief Minister had also ordered demolition of the illegal leather goods manufacturing factory at Kolkata’s Tiljala area, where two workers lost their lives in a fire on Tuesday.

Incidentally, two owners of the illegal factory Sheikh Nasir and Samir Mahammed were arrested.

The Chief Minister had instructed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to disconnect drinking water of that building and asked CESC to stop electricity of the building and also to find out such illegal factories.

At the time of reporting the demolition process of the building had also started.

Adhikari had also given assurance to potato farmers that they will not suffer.