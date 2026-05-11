Suvendu Government Orders Removal Of Appointed Board Members, Retired Officials On Extension

The newly formed West Bengal government led by Suvendu Adhikari has announced a major administrative overhaul by terminating the tenure of all nominated members, directors and chairpersons serving in non-statutory bodies, boards, organisations and public sector undertakings under the state government with immediate effect.

The government has also decided to end the services of officers and employees who were working on extensions or reappointments beyond the standard retirement age of 60 years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to the decision, BJP MP Raju Bista said the move would remove all nominated municipal chairpersons and members appointed to development boards, education boards, school service commissions, college service commissions and several other state-run bodies during the previous All India Trinamool Congress government.

Read Also West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari And Five Ministers Take Oath, Pledge Good Governance

Bista described the decision as a “victory of democracy” and claimed it would pave the way for long-pending elections in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, Dooars and municipalities across the state.

He further praised Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for taking swift action to “eliminate institutional decay” allegedly created during the TMC regime.

The decision is expected to trigger sharp political reactions in West Bengal, where the administrative transition has already intensified tensions between the BJP and TMC.