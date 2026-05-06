Suvendu Adhikari Likely To Be Next West Bengal CM: Report

PTI

Kolkata: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her stronghold Bhabhanipur in 2026 and in Nandigram in 2021, is reportedly set to become the saffron party's first Chief Minister of West Bengal.

A meeting of the BJP's legislative party will be held in Kolkata on Friday, May 8, to discuss the formation of the government, reported NDTV citing sources.

Reportedly, Adhikari will be elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in the meeting. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya will propose Adhikari’s name, and Home Minister Amit Shah will announce his name as the leader of the legislative party.

Venue yet to be decided

The venue of the meeting is yet to be finalised. The meeting is not taking place at the party's state office as it does not have the capacity to host 207 winning candidates.

Once considered Mamata Banerjee’s right-hand man, as Leader of the Opposition, Adhikari consistently cornered Mamata’s government on various issues, especially minority appeasement, Bangladeshi infiltrators, and the law-and-order situation.

Oath ceremony on May 9

The swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal’s next Chief Minister will be held on May 9, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya announced on Tuesday.