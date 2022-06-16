Suvendu Adhikari, and the other 6 BJP MLAs' suspension withdrawn from the WB assembly

Suvendu Adhikari's suspension withdrawn from the WB assembly | ANI

In a key development, the suspension of seven BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and chief whip Manoj Tigga from the West Bengal legislative assembly has been withdrawn.

The seven saffron party MLAs were suspended from the House for the monsoon session for their alleged unruly conduct. According to ANI, two separate terminations of suspension motions were moved before the Assembly Speaker, which was passed.

The development came after the BJP MLAs submitted an application to Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to revoke their suspension. However, the Speaker had cited 'technical error' asking them to resubmit the motion.

The MLAs of the ruling party at the Centre also held protest outside the assembly against the suspension. On June 14, LoP Adhikari moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the Speaker to look into the matter.

Initially, Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami were suspended on March 9 this year, following which Adhikari, Tigga, Narhari Mahato, Shankar Ghosh were suspended on March 28.

The aforementioned MLAs were alleged involved in a ruckus ensued in the West Bengal Assembly, after demands by the Opposition party to discuss the gruesome Birbhum violence, where nine people including a kid were burnt alive.