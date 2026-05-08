Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Political Conspiracy After Murder Of His Assistant Chandranath Rath In Kolkata

ANI

Kolkata: Police on Thursday have detained three people for questioning in relation to the murder of outgoing Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath's murder.

After the body went out of the hospital to his ancestral house, talking to the media, Adhikari said that police investigation is going in the right direction.

“Chandranath Raut had to die just because he was an assistant of Suvendu Adhikari. It was a premeditated murder. I have defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for this murder. I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that four bullets were fired at him to ensure his death.,” said Adhikari.

Notably, Rath, an ex-serviceman of the Indian Air Force, was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district May 6 late evening.

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Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded a court monitored CBI probe.

“We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force. We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest,” posted TMC at X.

On the other hand incidents of bombing were reported at Shibpur in Howrah district which injured two BJP workers.