Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, opposition parties to meet on Wednesday to discuss strategy

"Today there were some bills passed in Rajya Sabha. Four of the eight suspended MPs had resolutions to objection to these bills, but our names were struck off. This is another way to show you how democracy has been murdered," said Derek Obrien.

The suspended TMC MP also called the Rajya Sabha issue a fascist methodology to demolish democracy, hitting out at the BJP.

“We are playing a small role. Don't manipulate media anymore. I know Parliament video was taken. We will take it again. Why was no media allowed inside Parliament? Democracy has been murdered in the name of covid. We shot this morning and we will shoot again. If anyone can prove that i tore the rulebook, I will step down from Parliament. Next time I will tear the rule book," added the TMC MP.

Meanwhile Left Front has come out in support of the all India protest against Farm Bills on September 25th. “The Left parties strongly condemn the manner in which all parliamentary procedures and norms have been thrown to the winds by this BJP government for bulldozing legislations mortgaging Indian agriculture. Such destruction of parliamentary democracy displays fascistic portends. If by suspending opposition MPs who demanded division and voting, the BJP government thinks it will silence the opposition, it shall not. The Left parties reiterate their commitment to safeguard Indian parliament, Indian Constitution and our secular democratic republic," read the statement by Left Front with CPIM General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury as one of the voices.