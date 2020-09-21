MPs' night out: Opposition lawmakers to spend the night on Parliament lawn to protest suspension, Farm Bills

As day turned to night, several opposition leaders continued to sit on the lawns outside the Parliament in protest against the recently passed Farm Bills. Eight Rajya Sabha members had, earlier in the day been suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. They are Derek O'Brien, KK Ragesh, Dola Sen, Syed Naseer Hussain, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Sattav, Ripun Bora and Elamaram Karim.

Many other Opposition leaders had temporarily joined the protest through the day. However, with or without the additional support, it would seem that the protesters are not anywhere close to giving up. All eight members are seated on the grass, refusing to leave. Most are still holding placards that read, "Death of democracy" and "Will fight for farmers".

"We will be spending our night in dharna outside the parliament, protesting against the Farm Bills and the undemocratic manner in which it was passed in Rajya Sabha. Suspension won't silence us. We are with our farmers in their fight," declared suspended MP Ripun Bora.