 Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
On Monday, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former Punjab legislator and wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former Punjab Congress chief, was suspended from the party’s primary membership days after she reportedly remarked that ``one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister’’.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Suspended Over '₹500 Cr For CM' Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring

Chandigarh: A day after she was suspended over her ``Rs 500 cr for CM remark’’ Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday hit out at party state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and said that four or five leaders were destroying the party in Punjab.

Slamming state party leaders including Warring accusing them of misleading the high command, she said she was in touch with the party high command and had apprised the Central leadership about her statements which were twisted. Stating that she had also told the Central leadership that Sidhus will not support thieves in the party, she said that she also told them she did not consider Warring the state party chief.

She said that there are four or five leaders in Punjab Congress who are destroying the party and the party will have to sideline them if it was to form its government in the state.

She further held that AICC supported her and that over 70% party leaders were with her. She, however, declined to name them as it could lead to ``retaliatory action against them’’.

When asked about the legal notice from party MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is in-charge for Rajasthan, over her corruption charges levelled against him, she said that she was reverting to him.

She went on to allege that those who were upset over her statements owned 10,000 acre land in the Shivalik range and now want to legalise the same with the help of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

