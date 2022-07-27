Suspended MPs to continue 'Day-Night 50-hour' protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament after permission

Suspended MPs continue to sit at the Day-Night 50-hour protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament | Photo: ANI

The 24 suspended Members of Parliament will continue to sit at the protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament after they were given security clearance.

The MPs will stage protests until their suspension is revoked.

The opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting proceedings, began their 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex earlier today.

"The MPs are holding the relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night," said TMC MP Dola Sen, who is one of the suspended parliamentarians.

The 24 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include 20 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the DMK, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week for “throwing paper on the Chair” a day ago during proceedings of the House.

Singh is the 20th MP from the Upper House who has been suspended for disrupting proceedings. This is the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on ‘unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.’

(with agency inputs)

