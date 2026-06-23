Suspended Fire Official Writes To CM Yogi, Blames CFO In Aliganj Blaze That Killed 15

The investigation into the devastating Aliganj fire that claimed 15 lives has taken a fresh turn after suspended Fire Station Safety Officer (FSSO) Kamalendra Kumar Singh wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging a probe into what he described as the “real culprits” behind the tragedy.

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Suspended officer questions action

In his letter and an accompanying video message, Singh argued that the action taken against him following the June 22 blaze was unjustified, claiming that an FSSO’s responsibilities are limited to local inspections and reporting. He alleged that the primary responsibility for granting fire clearances and overseeing the city’s overall fire safety infrastructure rests with the Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

Singh further claimed that the building, originally approved for residential use, had allegedly been used commercially for years and questioned how senior authorities could have remained unaware of the change. He also called for an impartial inquiry into the emergency response, alleging delays and inadequate coordination during rescue operations.

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Appeal to Chief Minister

Appealing to the Chief Minister, Singh requested a review of the disciplinary action against him and sought departmental and legal proceedings against officials found genuinely responsible. He also called for timely justice and appropriate compensation for the victims’ families.

Inquiry continues

Following the fire, four officials, including Singh, were suspended pending an inquiry. His latest allegations have intensified discussions within administrative and fire department circles as the investigation into the deadly incident continues.