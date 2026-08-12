Suspected Pakistani Terrorist Arrested In West Bengal's Bongaon Area | IANS

Kolkata: Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday had arrested a Pakistani national Wahab Alam from Bongaon region in north 24 parganas suspecting him to be a terrorist.

After being produced before court he was given 14 days police custody.

It has been reportedly learnt that the accused Rana Rauf was allegedly living in India with the name Wahab Alam by using forged identification documents.

Barasat, West Bengal: On STF Arresting suspected Pakistani Spy, Special Public Procecuter(STF), Prasenjit Rana says, "The person who was apprehended was arrested in Kolkata by the STF. We found out his motive, he crossed the Benapole border from Kolkata and was preparing to go to… pic.twitter.com/a5iQpHxNvx — IANS (@ians_india) August 12, 2026

According to the officials, Rauf had spent some time in Nepal before illegally entering India in 2012. The investigators suspect that Rauf has been sending sensitive information on Indian military forces and railway movements to ISI.

Notably, during the search operation, officers had seized photographs of railway stations, movements of trains and railway tracks across the country, as well as documents related to the Indian army.

Investigators believe the accused hails from Faisalabad in Pakistan and procured an Aadhaar card in the name of Wahab Alam from a person from Topsia in Kolkata who has also been arrested for interrogation.

Incidentally, Rauf's arrest comes days after the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Hamim Mondol and two of his associates.

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The investigators feel that Rauf was planning to flee to the neighbouring country Bangladesh.

The STF is currently tracking those contacts whom Rauf had contacted so far.

Addressing this issue, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that such problems had been there for several years and also blamed the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for failing to take proper steps.