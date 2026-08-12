Assam Unveils Long-Term Flood Rehabilitation Blueprint, Pledges Model Housing For Worst-Hit Upper Assam | X - himantabiswa

Guwahati, August 12: Stepping up post-flood management, the Assam government has announced a comprehensive long-term rehabilitation and recovery framework targeting Upper Assam's hardest-hit pockets. Moving beyond emergency relief, the administration is shifting its focus toward sustainable community rebuilding, livelihood restoration, and permanent flood-mitigation infrastructure.

​Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Wednesday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined the state’s multi-pronged strategy to address widespread devastation, backed by substantial public contributions and expert-led engineering interventions.

​Focus on Model Housing and Livelihood Restoration

​Highlighting the gravity of the situation in severely impacted zones, Chief Minister Sarma pointed to absolute infrastructure damage in localized pockets.

​Total Devastation: Areas such as Nepali Khuti, Kamalbasti, and Bamunpukhuri recorded 100% destruction of housing stock, leaving families with virtually nothing.

​Model Housing Initiative: In consultation with the Centre and social organizations, the state plans to construct dedicated model housing colonies funded through public donations once displaced families return from relief camps.

​Livelihood & Dairy Support: To counter massive livestock losses, the Assam government is coordinating with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to supply cattle and establish regional milk processing units.

​Erosion Control: Permanent engineering solutions are being drafted to tame recurring floods and severe erosion along the Dikhow river basin.

​Rs 142 Crore Mobilized in CM’s Relief Fund

​Underscoring massive grassroots solidarity, Sarma revealed that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has accumulated Rs 142 crore, drawn from micro-donations contributed by approximately 26,000 individuals. These reserves will serve as the financial backbone for developing the proposed model housing colonies.

​Addressing the long-standing annual deluge, Sarma emphasized that Assam requires scientific and technical solutions rather than symbolic gestures. The state has documented extensive visual evidence of the disaster to present before national institutions like IIT Roorkee, with structural action plans slated to commence after August 15.

​Financial Audit of 72 YouTubers Mobilizing Flood Funds

​In a significant administrative directive, the state government announced it will verify funds raised by 72 content creators and YouTubers from within and outside Assam.

​While praising digital creators for mobilizing resources, Sarma stressed the necessity of transparent accounting to prevent duplication of relief efforts and ensure that aid reaches genuine beneficiaries.

​Verification Drive: The state will seek utilization details from creators who collected public donations for flood relief.

​Special Mention: The Chief Minister lauded Assam-based YouTuber and grassroots worker Samay Gogoi—spearheading Project Golden Assam—for exemplary on-ground rescue, relief, and rebuilding work.

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​Official Recognition: The government plans to formally honor key contributors and relief workers with traditional Assamese gamosas following the completion of fund utilization audits.

​Cyber Cell Monitoring: The Assam Police Cyber Cell has been tasked with tracking digital accounts linked to flood-related fundraising to maintain transparency and streamline coordination between official and private relief networks.