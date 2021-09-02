Sushmita Dev confident of TMC’s win in Tripura, says 'Mamata Banerjee more popular than PM Modi and Amit Shah'

Tripura: TMC leader Sushmita Dev visited Tripura and claimed that ever since 2018 the ruling BJP did not keep their promises.

“BJP’s cruelty in the name of running the government by going against people’s wishes is seen by everyone. In the neighbouring West Bengal defeating the BJP with a huge margin and the many development-oriented schemes run by the Mamata Banerjee-led government are in favour of the people,” claimed Sushmita.

Mentioning that it is a matter of time for TMC to form government in Tripura, Sushmita mentioned that if TMC is voted to power along with 164 schemes, Tripura will have good governance and people of all religions can live closely.

“It is now clear that Mamata Banerjee is more famous than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. International survey also reveals that PM Modi’s popularity is on the wane. The 7 years of governance at the Centre and 3 and half years rule in Tripura has shown how little they care for the people of Tripura and the people also know this well enough,” further mentioned the TMC leader.

“Till Sep 15 we will carry out yatras (rallies) where Bengal ministers will be present in every district to get membership and listen to people what they want from the government and what are their demands. Even in Barak Valley in Assam from where I had contested, the people tell me that they are flustered with the non-compliance of the various promises BJP had given to people,” further claimed Sushmita.

Meanwhile, BJP Tripura spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that the BJP is not bothered by TMC and also alleged that TMC leaders are visiting Tripura with ‘dramatic’ script.

“We believe that there will be a disturbance if any new party comes here. But the TMC leadership, whosoever is coming here from Bengal is coming with a dramatic script prepared to humiliate people of the state and how to disturb the peace here. People here are not taking it well,” said Chakraborty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:21 PM IST