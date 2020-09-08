Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Justice served by trolls, anchors?

After being questioned since Sunday, actress Rhea Chakraborty was placed under arrest on Tuesday afternoon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case allegedly linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency has termed her “as an active member of the drug syndicate”.

The arrest comes after several rounds of interrogation of her brother Showik and others, who have been probed over certain incriminating chats. No drugs have been recovered from her possession and the arrest is based on electronic evidence – chats from her phone related to procurement of drugs, sources said.

Rejecting her plea for bail, the magistrate's court remanded Rhea to 14 days of judicial custody, as sought by the NCB through video-conferencing.

In its remand plea, the NCB said that Showik has revealed that he used to facilitate supply of drugs and these used to be received by aides of Sushant; every delivery and payment was within the conscious knowledge of Rhea and, sometimes, the payment and choice of drug would be confirmed by her.

The agency further said, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda would procure drugs upon the directions of the couple and they also dealt with financial matters together. Further, it said that Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant had also revealed that he used to procure drugs for Sushant on the latter’s directions and that on several occasions Rhea too had instructed him to do so.