Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Did you know Bihar DGP Pandey was named in 2012 abduction and murder case?

As the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput's death gets murkier with new revelations leaping out of the dark every day, two probe teams have been trying to get a foot-hold -- the Mumbai Police who have been at it for over 45 days and the recent new entrant their Bihar counterparts post July 25.

Allegations were raised that a four-member police team from Patna, which went to Mumbai to probe in to the alleged suicide of the 32-year-old actor who belonged to Bihar's Purnea, has not been getting cooperation from their Mumbai counterparts.

On Saturday, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey spoke to the media in a bid to calm the atmosphere saying the Mumbai Police is "highly professional" and he hoped to get cooperation from them.

Talking to journalists in Patna, the DGP accepted that though his team was yet to get a hold of the post-mortem report, photo of the crime scene, video and other 'documents' but he has full faith that all these will soon be made available to the Bihar team.

The DGP said he is expecting full support from the Maharashtra government and its professional police. Sushant had died on June 14 in his Bandra residence and Mumbai Police is yet to register an FIR.

It was on July 25, that the late actor's father registered the first FIR in the case at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

Pandey said, "Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the Sushant Singh alleged suicide case, has moved the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai. In such a situation, it is expected that Mumbai Police will be waiting for the order of the Supreme Court.

"I am sure Mumbai Police will definitely accept whatever order the Supreme Court gives in this matter."

The Bihar Police chief denied that Mumbai Police misbehaved with the Bihar Police team, a video of which went viral on the social media. The DGP said that there is no such thing. He said that Mumbai Police is "professional" and everyone has high expectations from them.

Pandey said the members of Bihar Police team that went to Mumbai are constantly investigating the case and Mumbai Police DCP Crime has also assured full cooperation.