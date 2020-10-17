'Surprising that no one from our govt has replied': Subramanian Swamy reacts to Xi Jinping's 'war' cry

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy was on Saturday "surprised" after no one for the government gave a reply to Chinese President Xi Jinping's 'war' cry.

Jinping had earlier instructed Chinese troops to "put their minds and energy on preparing for war". Reportedly, he also told the soldiers to "maintain a state of high alert" and called on them to be "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable". This comes amid tension between the two armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, "China’s Supremo Xi Jingping has openly declared to Chinese troops in LAC-- inside&across : "Be ready for war”. It is surprising that no one from our government has replied: “Yes, we are waiting to send you home—horizontally or vertically—choice is yours”?