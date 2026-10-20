'Surgical Strike On Rural Safety Net': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over VB-G RAM G Act | ANI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleges widespread wage theft and fake attendance under the new rural employment scheme, citing reports from drought-hit Maharashtra.

The Congress on Tuesday, October 20, accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening the social safety net for rural workers by replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act. The party described the move as a “surgical strike” on a system that had supported rural families during difficult times.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the new scheme, citing a media investigation from drought-hit Beed district in Maharashtra. According to the report, thousands of workers were shown as employed under the scheme on paper, but no workers were found at five work sites visited during the investigation.

STORY | 'Vote chori sarkaar' has perfected 'gramin mazdoori chori': Congress slams VB G RAM G ActThe Congress on Tuesday said the Modi government's replacement of MGNREGA is nothing less than a "surgical strike" on the social safety net that protected rural India and alleged that the "vote chori sarkaar" has also perfected "gramin mazdoori chori."Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh cited a media report that claimed that while thousands were working under the VB-G RAM G scheme on paper in drought-hit Maharashtra, no workers were found on the ground at five sites in Beed.READ: https://t.co/FZYIjGeBFk(File Photo) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2026

‘Worst Drought In A Decade’

In a post on X, Ramesh said Beed and several other districts in Maharashtra were facing their worst drought in a decade. He argued that MGNREGA had provided much-needed employment support during such periods of distress.

“Beed and other districts in Maharashtra are facing the worst drought in a decade. MGNREGA was the guarantee of support in such times of extreme distress. But its replacement with VB-G RAM G is nothing less than a surgical strike on the social safety net that protected rural India,” Ramesh said.

Workers Missing, Wages Allegedly Pocketed

Referring to the field investigation, Ramesh claimed that most villagers had not worked for months, although official records showed them as employed under the scheme. He alleged that local politicians were pocketing wages meant for rural workers and suggested that those involved belonged to the ruling party, PTI reports.

“Instead, local politicians are pocketing their wages; no doubt belonging to the ruling party. Evidence of such fake attendance and clone app scams in UP and other BJP-ruled states has also been revealed in the media,” he said.

‘Systemic Theft Of Workers’ Wages’

The Congress leader described the alleged irregularities as more than isolated cases of corruption, accusing the government of allowing systematic wage theft under the new employment programme.

“This is not just corruption, but systemic theft of workers’ wages. The Vote Chori Sarkaar has perfected ‘gramin mazdoori chori (rural labour theft)’ also,” Ramesh said.

Congress Questions New Employment Guarantee

The latest allegations follow the Congress’s criticism of the legislation last week, when the party claimed that the new law would lead to technology-driven exclusion, greater centralisation and weakened powers for gram panchayats.

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The party also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over reported attendance fraud under the scheme. It accused the BJP of attacking the rights of poor people while invoking the name of Lord Shri Ram, calling this the party’s true modus operandi.

New Law Replaces Two-Decade-Old MGNREGA

The VB-G RAM G Act came into force across India on July 1, replacing the two-decade-old MGNREGA introduced by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The allegations have brought renewed attention to how the new rural employment scheme is being implemented, particularly in drought-affected regions where access to paid work is crucial. The concerns raised by the Congress also underline the importance of transparent attendance records and ensuring that wages reach the workers for whom they are intended.