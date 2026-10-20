'My Emotions Are My Strength' Says Emotional CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke As Party Leaders Remain In Judicial Custody | IANS

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed concern for Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who remain in judicial custody in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case. Their custody was extended by two days on Monday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday expressed solidarity with party co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who remain in judicial custody in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case. Dipke said he was emotional because the two could not spend the festive season with their families.

During an Instagram livestream, Dipke said he was aware that people might troll him for showing his emotions but maintained that his concern for his colleagues was genuine. “Some people will troll me for getting emotional. But my emotions are my strength. I do it because those two are my family. I care for them. This is the love I have for them,” he said.

Abhijeet Dipke,(@abhijeet_dipke ) founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), thanked all activists for standing firm through “difficult times” and said he saluted each one of them. He also urged CJP members to spend time with their families and draw strength from their loved ones amid the ongoing detention of Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. — Mojo Story (@themojostory) October 20, 2026

‘Remember Them During Festivals’

Dipke urged people to celebrate the festivals with their families while remembering Das and Ranka, who are spending the festive period in judicial custody. His appeal highlighted the personal difficulties faced by the two CJP leaders and their families.

“Be with your families for the festivals. But please remember Saurav and Ashu when you are with your families because they both can't be with their families,” he said. Dipke also maintained that his emotional response came from concern for his colleagues rather than fear.

‘True Strength Lies In Sacrifice’

Expressing confidence in Das and Ranka, Dipke said their actions reflected the principles of non-violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi. He described their situation as a sacrifice and said he believed they would emerge from custody with a smile.

“True strength lies in sacrifice,” Dipke said, adding that the two were “walking on Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence.” He also said, “The entire nation will salute them for coming out with a smile.”

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Dipke Takes Aim At Authorities

Dipke also criticised the authorities, saying they would not be able to create fear or hatred in Das and Ranka. He argued that compassion and kindness must remain central to their approach, even during difficult circumstances, Hindustan Times reports.

“You can't produce hate in them, hate is inside you,” he said. Stressing the need to preserve compassion, kindness and love, Dipke warned, “The day this happens they will win - the people who are spreading hatred for so many years.”