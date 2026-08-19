Surat Restaurant Food Turns Fatal: 5-Year-Old Dies, 4 Family Members Hospitalised

ANI

Surat: A tragic incident has come to light from Gujarat's Surat. A five-year-old died after suspected food poisoning, and her parents and two siblings were admitted to a private hospital after eating dinner bought from a hotel on August 15. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) sealed Sheetal Restaurant in the Varachha area and issued an improvement notice after civic officials found lapses in cleanliness and hygiene at the premises following the incident.

The family has alleged they fell ill after consuming Kaju-Paneer Curry from the restaurant. Five members were hospitalised, and minor Arya died during treatment. A man identified as Ashok Kalsariya, who works in a diamond unit, bought food, including a paneer dish, from Sheetal restaurant, along with other curries that had cashewnuts. On the way back, he also got pouches of buttermilk, and the family had dinner with the rest of the food made at home, according to Indian Express.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Restaurant shut by Health Department as one child dies, three others hospitalised in suspected food poisoning.



Food Safety Officer, SMC, Sejal Vyas says, “Our team arrived here early this morning in response to a complaint regarding food poisoning. We… pic.twitter.com/Sal9t9tOmu — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

The following morning, all five family members developed symptoms of suspected food poisoning, including vomiting. Reportedly, the family consulted a general practitioner on August 16, who advised them to get admitted to a hospital. However, they initially declined hospitalisation. On August 17, Arya lost consciousness and was taken to Sadvichar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her post-mortem examination is underway.

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On Tuesday morning, Kalsariya was discharged, while her mother and two other children remain hospitalised and are in stable condition.

Health minister reviews situation

Following the incident, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya convened an urgent video conference with District Health Officer Dr Anil Patel and Surat Municipal Corporation official Dr Umrigar to review the situation.

He directed authorities to ensure the hospital provides optimal medical care to the surviving family members. The minister has also ordered the immediate sealing of Sheetal Restaurant and instructed local municipal and district health officers to initiate strict legal action against those responsible.

After the minister’s directions, the SMC has launched a special drive across the city to inspect restaurants and check compliance with cleanliness, hygiene and food-safety standards.