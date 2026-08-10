Surat GMC Resident Doctor Dies By Suicide After Alleged Ragging; Four Seniors Suspended | AI

Surat, Aug 10: A 30-year-old resident doctor at Surat's Government Medical College (GMC) allegedly died by suicide after being subjected to ragging involving verbal abuse and humiliation, officials said on Monday.

Four of his seniors were suspended after college authorities held an overnight inquiry, while show-cause notices were issued to four faculty members, including the head of the microbiology department, they said.

The deceased, identified as Harsh Pandya, a first-year PG student of the microbiology department at the GMC affiliated to the New Civil Hospital, was found hanging in his hostel room Sunday morning.

He was subjected to verbal abuse and humiliation by his seniors, as per a report of the anti-ragging committee that conducted a probe into his death, GMC Dean Dr Jayesh Brahmbhatt said.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said a thorough probe into the incident was carried out using scientific methods, and the victim's father, who is also a doctor, has been assured justice would be served.

Four senior resident doctors -- Nirali Vasave, Anuj Maheshwari, Dikshita Ghewaria and Hina Bhut -- who have been found involved in the ragging incident have been suspended for six months, an official release said.

They have been ordered to vacate the hostel immediately and not participate in any academic activities during this period, Brahmbhatt said.

A high-level committee formed to look into the matter also issued show-cause notices to the microbiology department head Dr Sumaiya Mulla, and three other faculty members -- Dr Sangeeta Rajde, Dr Yogita Mistry and Dr Latika Purohit, the release said.

The anti-ragging committee held a marathon meeting from 8.30 pm on Sunday to 4 am Monday, recording statements of senior resident doctors, faculty members, technicians and cleaners of the microbiology department based on complaints of nine first-year resident doctors and the father of the deceased, it said.

"Statements of second and third-year students as well as faculty members were recorded based on complaints filed by first-year students. Taking these submissions into account and noting that UGC guidelines define ragging to include verbal abuse and humiliation, the committee deliberated on the matter and decided that the deceased was subjected to ragging," Dr Brahmbhatt said.

"While verbal abuse and humiliation were established in this case, there was no mention or proof of physical abuse in any of the complaints. Consequently, the anti-ragging committee reached a decision based on the inclusion of these specific acts within the definition of ragging," he stated.

The inquiry committee, comprising members of the anti-ragging squad and institute faculty, thoroughly examined each complaint individually. An FIR will also be registered based on this report, the dean said.

"According to the anti-ragging committee, there is no evidence of physical abuse or that death resulted from such abuse. Based on the complaints and statements, the incidents can be classified as minor ragging, and the appropriate penalties for such violations have been imposed on the students," he added.

The anti-ragging committee's report has been unanimously approved by the college council and a review has been done to prevent such reprehensible incidents from recurring in the future. An official report was submitted to the state government early Monday morning, the release said.

Health Minister Pansheriya on Sunday directed the college authorities to look into the matter urgently and carry out a probe throughout the night, if needed, to ascertain the exact reason behind the victim's extreme step.

"This is a deeply distressing incident, especially for the family. A thorough investigation into the suicide has been conducted using scientific methods by the police team, forensic experts, and a medical panel. The deceased's father is also a doctor, and we have assured the family that justice will be served," Pansheriya said in a video statement.

"We instructed the authorities -- including the anti-ragging committee, the superintendent, and the dean -- to remain at the Civil Hospital overnight, complete the investigation, and determine the cause of death," he added.

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