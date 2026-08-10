NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip To Release Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in; Here's How To Download

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: The official NEET PG city slip 2026 will be made available by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) tomorrow, August 11, 2026. Students can verify their exam cities and make travel plans if they have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates.

For all enrolled students, NBE has started the NEET PG rectification window for 2026. Students can correct mistakes in their applications during the last NEET PG edit window 2026. The examination authority is now prepared to make the test cities public online.

It is important for candidates to understand that this city notification slip is not the final hall pass. The NEET PG city notification slip 2026, on the other hand, provides information regarding the test city where the students' exam centre would be placed. It assists students in determining which city they must travel to on test day.

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Important dates

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card: August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Examination: August 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Result: September 3, 2026

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download the city intimation slip

Students can follow the below steps to download NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip online:

Step 1: Go to the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Select Examination and click on the NEET-PG link.

Step 3: Now click on the Application link.

Step 4: NEET PG 2026 session page will display.

Step 5: Click on the "Login" link.

Step 6: Enter your user ID and password.

Step 7: Check the dashboard for the NEET PG city intimation slip link.

Step 8: Click the link to download the NEET PG city slip 2026.

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Admit card details

August 27, 2026, is the official date of the NEET PG 2026 admit card release. The final admit card will have the precise exam venue name, reporting times and roll number, but the NEET PG exam city slip simply indicates the city.