Surat Railway Station Redevelopment: Train Terminal Shifts To Udhna Extended Until September 30; Full List Inside

Surat Railway Station | Representative Image

Surat station is undergoing complete transformation & is being developed into world class station. Presently, the concourse work in connection with the Surat Station Redevelopment (Phase-I) on Platform No. 04 is in progress. In view of this, the ongoing block which was extended upto 20th September, 2024 has now been further extended upto 30th September, 2024.

Accordingly, the terminal of several trains originating/departing from Surat railway station which was shifted to Udhna station has been further extended and will continue upto 30th September, 2024. This change of terminal shall provide operational flexibility, reduce congestion at Surat station, allow augmenting and upgradation of passenger services and enable faster execution of the ongoing infrastructural project in Surat. It is pertinent to mention that Udhna is about 07 km away & well connected by road.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a total of eight originating passenger trains will be short originated from Udhna station instead of Surat station while nine terminating trains will be short terminated at Udhna station instead of Surat station. The details of these trains are as under:

Trains Short Originating from Udhna station (Partially cancelled between Surat & Udhna Stations):

1. Train No. 19002 Surat – Virar Passenger, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will short originate from Udhna station at 04:25 hrs (PF No. 3).

2. Train No. 12936 Surat – Bandra Terminus Intercity Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will short originate from Udhna station at 16:35 hrs (PF No. 3).

3.Train No. 19007 Surat – Bhusaval Passenger, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will short originate from Udhna station at 17:24 hrs (PF No. 4).

4. Train No. 19005 Surat – Bhusaval Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will short originate from Udhna station at 23:30 hrs (PF No. 5).

5. Train No. 09065 Surat – Chhapra Special, journey commencing from 23rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will short originate from Udhna station at 08:35 hrs (PF No. 3).

6. Train No. 19045 Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing from 22nd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will short originate from Udhna station at 10:20 hrs (PF No. 5).

7. Train No. 22947 Surat - Bhagalpur Superfast Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 10:20 hrs (PF No. 5).

8. Train No. 20925 Surat – Amravati Superfast Express, journey commencing from 22nd September, 2024 to 29th September, 2024, will short originate from Udhna station at 12:30 hrs (PF No. 4).

Trains Short Terminating at Udhna station (Partially cancelled between Udhna & Surat Stations):

1. Train No. 19006 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 04:40 hrs (PF No. 5).

2. Train No. 19008 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 06:05 hrs (PF No. 3).

3. Train No. 09096 Nandurbar – Surat MEMU Special, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 09:25 hrs (PF No. 3).

4.Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 10:25 hrs (PF No. 3).

5. Train No. 20926 Amravati – Surat Superfast Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 18:50 hrs (PF No. 3).

6. Train No. 19001 Virar – Surat Passenger, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 23:05 hrs (PF No. 3).

7.Train No. 09066 Chhapra – Surat Special, journey commencing upto 25th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 13:35 hrs (PF No. 4).

8.Train No. 19046 Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing from 21st September, 2024 to 29th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 15:55 hrs (PF No. 4).

9. Train No. 22948 Bhagalpur - Surat Superfast Express, journey commencing from 23rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 will be short terminated at Udhna station and will arrive at 15:55 hrs (PF No. 4).