Surat: Man Brandishes Sword At Youth Over Money Dispute, Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral | X @HateDetectors

A 42-year-old man was arrested by police in Gujarat's Surat after a CCTV video showing him threatening a person with a sword during a money dispute surfaced on social media.

The incident was reported near KSB Trend in the Pandesara area, where the accused confronted a youth and demanded money. The man brandished a sharp weapon to intimidate the youth during the confrontation.

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage later went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the video, Pandesara police launched an investigation and worked to identify the person seen in the footage.

Police identified the accused as Manoj Lalman Maurya, who was subsequently arrested. Maurya works as a TV repair technician and resides in Ganesh Nagar Police Colony in Pandesara. He is originally from the Sarai Mamarej area of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.

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A case has been registered against Maurya for threatening the youth with a sharp weapon while attempting to recover money. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

Authorities also warned that strict action would be taken against individuals who use weapons to threaten or intimidate others or engage in acts of extortion.